Putin, Israel's Bennett discuss Ukraine by phone

RussiaN President Vladimir Putin attends an event at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, July 23, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the conflict in Ukraine by telephone with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

In a readout of the call, the Kremlin said Putin had told Bennett about Moscow's assessment of the third round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials that took place on Monday.

