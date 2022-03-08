1 minute read
Putin, Israel's Bennett discuss Ukraine by phone
LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the conflict in Ukraine by telephone with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.
In a readout of the call, the Kremlin said Putin had told Bennett about Moscow's assessment of the third round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials that took place on Monday.
