Putin and Israel's Herzog discuss Jewish Agency case in phone call

Israel's President Isaac Herzog delivers a speech during a tribute ceremony at the Halle aux Grains in Toulouse, southern France, on March 20, 2022. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

Summary This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli President Isaac Herzog discussed the situation of the Jewish Agency in Russia in a phone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

Russia has moved to dissolve the Agency's Russian arm, which promotes emigration to Israel.

Some Israelis have seen this as retribution for Israel's criticism of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

