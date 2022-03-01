Putin and Maduro discussed increasing partnership between Russia, Venezuela -IFX

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro enter a hall during their meeting in Moscow, Russia September 25, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro discussed increasing a strategic partnership between Russia and Venezuela in a phone call on Tuesday, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the Kremlin.

They also discussed the situation in Ukraine, and Maduro expressed support for Russia, the Kremlin was quoted as saying by Interfax.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Catherine Evans

