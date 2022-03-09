Putin to meet government on Thursday on ways to minimise sanctions impact

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the launching ceremony of the new Euro+ combined oil refining unit at the Gazprom Neft Moscow Refinery, via video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia July 23, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

March 9 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with members of his government on Thursday and the main topic will be measures to minimise the impact of sanctions on the Russian economy, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jon Boyle

