Putin to meet government on Thursday on ways to minimise sanctions impact
March 9 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with members of his government on Thursday and the main topic will be measures to minimise the impact of sanctions on the Russian economy, the Kremlin said in a statement.
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jon Boyle
