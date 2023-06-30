Putin and Modi discuss Ukraine, armed mutiny on phone call -Kremlin

Russian President Putin and Indian Prime Minister Modi meet in Samarkand
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. Sputnik/Alexander Demyanchuk/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, June 30 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation around Ukraine and how Moscow had resolved an armed mercenary mutiny in a telephone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, the Kremlin said.

It said that Modi had expressed support for what the Kremlin called the Russian leadership's decisive actions in handling the mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group last Saturday.

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn

