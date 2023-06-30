Putin and Modi discuss Ukraine, armed mutiny on phone call -Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 30 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation around Ukraine and how Moscow had resolved an armed mercenary mutiny in a telephone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, the Kremlin said.

It said that Modi had expressed support for what the Kremlin called the Russian leadership's decisive actions in handling the mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group last Saturday.

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.