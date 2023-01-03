Putin plans to talk to Turkish President Erdogan on Wednesday - Interfax















OTTAWA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to talk to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Interfax news agency on Tuesday.

The two leaders have had several phone calls since Russia invaded Ukraine last February. Turkey acted as mediator alongside the United Nations in 2022 to set up a deal allowing grain exports from Ukrainian ports.

Reporting by David Ljunggren











