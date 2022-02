Putin in principle approves Russia's reply to West on security guarantees -RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, in Moscow, Russia, February 7, 2022. Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved, in principle, the Foreign Ministry's responses to the West on security guarantees that Moscow is seeking, the RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Monday.

It said Russian diplomats were finalising the text of the responses.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier suggested to Putin that Moscow continue along the diplomatic path in its efforts to extract security guarantees from the West, as tensions soar over Ukraine. read more

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.