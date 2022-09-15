1 minute read
Putin says delegation of 80 large Russian companies to visit Iran next week -RIA
MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that a delegation of 80 large companies will visit Iran next week, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.
President Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi are at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Samarkand, in Uzbekistan. Earlier, Iran's foreign minister said that Tehran had signed a memorandum to join the bloc.
Reporting by Reuters
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.