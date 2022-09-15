Putin says delegation of 80 large Russian companies to visit Iran next week -RIA

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Russian President Vladimir Putin waits before a meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022. Sputnik/Alexandr Demyanchuk/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that a delegation of 80 large companies will visit Iran next week, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.

President Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi are at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Samarkand, in Uzbekistan. Earlier, Iran's foreign minister said that Tehran had signed a memorandum to join the bloc.

Reporting by Reuters

