MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he saw "no need" for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Speaking at a news conference in the Kazakh capital Astana, Putin said that he had not yet taken a decision on attending a Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia next month.

Reporting by Reuters











