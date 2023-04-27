Putin says he and Turkey's Erdogan agree to deepen cooperation















April 27 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed to deepen their economic, trade and agricultural cooperation.

Putin was speaking at a ceremony to mark the delivery of nuclear fuel to Turkey's first nuclear power plant, which is being built by Russia.

He said the two countries were working on an initiative by Erdogan to send flour made from Russian grain to countries that needed it.

Writing by Caleb Davis; Editing by Mark Trevelyan











