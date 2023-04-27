Putin says he and Turkey's Erdogan agree to deepen cooperation

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's President Erdogan meet on the sidelines CICA summit in Astana
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan meet on the sidelines of the 6th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA), in Astana, Kazakhstan October 13, 2022. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS

April 27 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed to deepen their economic, trade and agricultural cooperation.

Putin was speaking at a ceremony to mark the delivery of nuclear fuel to Turkey's first nuclear power plant, which is being built by Russia.

He said the two countries were working on an initiative by Erdogan to send flour made from Russian grain to countries that needed it.

Writing by Caleb Davis; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next