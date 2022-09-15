Putin says pipeline gas supplies to Pakistan are possible, part of infrastructure in place

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Russian President Vladimir Putin waits before a meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022. Sputnik/Alexandr Demyanchuk/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that pipeline gas supplies to Pakistan are possible, and that part of the necessary infrastructure is already in place, Russian state-owned new agency RIA reported.

President Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met today on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand, in Uzbekistan.

