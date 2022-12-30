Putin says Russia expects China's Xi to make state visit in spring

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China February 4, 2022. Sputnik/Aleksey Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he was expecting Chinese President Xi Jinping to make a state visit to Russia in spring 2023.

In introductory remarks from a video conference between the two leaders broadcast on state television, Putin said the importance of Russia-China relations was rising as a stabilising factor, and that he aimed to deepen military cooperation between the two countries.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks