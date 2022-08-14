Putin says Russia and North Korea will expand bilateral relations - KCNA

FILE PHOTO - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with acting Governor of Kirov region Alexander Sokolov via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia August 9, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

SEOUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that the two countries will "expand the comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations with common efforts," Pyongyang's state media reported on Monday.

In a letter to Kim for North Korea's liberation day, Putin said that closer ties would be in both countries' interests, and would help strengthen the security and stability of the Korean peninsula and the Northeastern Asian region, North Korea's KCNA news agency said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Josh Smith; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.