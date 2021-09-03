Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Putin says Russia to offer tax breaks to spur business on Kuril islands

2 minute read

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he delivers a speech during a plenary session at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 3, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Russia will offer tax breaks to stimulate business on a disputed Pacific island chain and make them available to foreign investors including from Japan, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

A territorial dispute over the islands, known in Russia as the Kurils and in Japan as the Northern Territories, dates back to the end of World War Two when Soviet troops seized them from Japan. The row has prevented them signing a formal peace treaty.

At an economic forum in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok, Putin said new tax breaks would be in place for 10 years and cover levies on profit, property, land and transport.

"This is exactly the kind of essentially unprecedented set of benefits and incentives that we will create on the Kuril islands... where we will completely exempt businesses from paying key taxes," he said.

The Russian leader told the forum that both Tokyo and Moscow wanted good relations and said it was absurd they had not reached a peace agreement.

Last year, Russia passed sweeping legislative reforms that, among an array of other things, made it unconstitutional to cede territory to a foreign power.

Putin said Moscow needed to take into account its own security and that it wanted guarantees from Japan - a U.S. ally - about possible deployments of U.S. military and missile systems in the region near Russia.

"These questions have been put to the Japanese side. We still haven't received the answers so I think that in a sense the ball is in our partner's court."

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Heavens and Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 9:45 AM UTC

Former French PM Fillon faces second financial misconduct probe

Former French prime minister Francois Fillon, who is appealing a five-year jail sentence for embezzling public funds, is under investigation again by financial prosecutors over payments to an assistant, his lawyer said on Friday.

World
Police in New Zealand kill "extremist" who stabbed six in supermarket
World
Reaction to New Zealand's supermarket attack by 'violent extremist'
World
Japan's struggling PM Suga steps down, sets stage for new leader
World
Japan's Yoshihide Suga: return of the one-year premier