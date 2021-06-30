Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
World

Putin says time will come when I name my possible successor

1 minute read

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a reception to honour officers and graduates of military and security agencies' academies at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia June 28, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, June 30 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin told Russians on Wednesday that the time would come when he would name his possible successor in the Kremlin, but said the choice would ultimately lie with voters.

Putin, 68, has been in power as president or prime minister since the turn of the century. His current six-year term in the Kremlin is due to end in 2024. His comments are being closely parsed for clues as to whether he plans to extend his rule.

Last year, Russia changed its constitution allowing him to run for two more six-year terms in the Kremlin, potentially remaining president until 2036.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Andrew Osborn; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn

