1 minute read
Putin says Ukrainian neutrality key to any settlement
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russia's Vladimir Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday that a Ukraine settlement was only possible if Kyiv was neutral, "denazified" and "demilitarised" and Russian control over annexed Crimea was formally recognised, the Kremlin said.
He made the comments in a telephone call with the French leader, the Kremlin said in a readout.
"Russia is open to talks with representatives of Ukraine and expects the (talks) to lead to the desired results," it said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.