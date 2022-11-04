Putin says West sows nonsense about history

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with historians and religious clerics on Russia's Day of National Unity in Moscow, Russia November 4, 2022. Sputnik/Yevgeny Biyatov/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Friday said the West had hammered historical nonsense into the heads of millions of people, including about the real course of World War Two and the Soviet Union's role in the victory over Nazi Germany.

Without citing evidence, Putin repeated a claim that Poland has not abandoned dreams of taking over parts of Ukraine.

Poland has repeatedly denied such Russian claims, and says such statements are disinformation spread by Moscow in an attempt to sow discord between Warsaw and Kyiv.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge

