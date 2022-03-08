Putin signs law allowing government to quickly raise pensions - RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a flag-raising ceremony on the ferry Marshal Rokossovsky via a video link at his residence outside Moscow, Russia March 4, 2022. Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

March 8 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law allowing his government to quickly raise pensions, part of a set of anti-crisis measures after Russia was hit by a wave of economic sanctions over Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Another new initiative signed into law by Putin gave individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses the right to request "credit holidays," RIA reported.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.