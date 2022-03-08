1 minute read
Putin signs law allowing government to quickly raise pensions - RIA
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
March 8 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law allowing his government to quickly raise pensions, part of a set of anti-crisis measures after Russia was hit by a wave of economic sanctions over Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.
Another new initiative signed into law by Putin gave individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses the right to request "credit holidays," RIA reported.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.