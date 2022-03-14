1 minute read
Putin signs law on registering leased planes as airlines' property - Tass
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
March 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law allowing foreign planes leased by Russian airlines to be registered as the airlines' property, news agency Tass reported on Monday.
Sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine give leasing firms until March 28 to free themselves from deals with Russian airlines. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.