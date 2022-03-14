Putin signs law on registering leased planes as airlines' property - Tass

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 11, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

March 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law allowing foreign planes leased by Russian airlines to be registered as the airlines' property, news agency Tass reported on Monday.

Sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine give leasing firms until March 28 to free themselves from deals with Russian airlines. read more

Reporting by Reuters

