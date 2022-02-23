Putin tells Erdogan U.S., NATO tried to ignore Russia's security demands - IFX

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022. Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday expressed his disappointment to Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan at what he said were attempts by the U.S. and NATO to ignore Russia's legitimate security demands, Interfax cited the Kremlin as saying.

In a phone call, Putin said he had recognised the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, a move that prompted sanctions from Western countries, because of what he alleged was Ukraine's rejection of the Minsk peace agreements.

Erdogan told Putin Turkey did not recognise steps against Ukraine's territorial integrity, the Turkish presidency said. read more

Reporting by Alexander Marrow

