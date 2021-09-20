Skip to main content

World

Putin thanks Russians for their 'trust' after United Russia election win

1 minute read

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with head of the Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova, via a video conference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia September 20, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday thanked Russians for their trust after the ruling United Russia party that supports him won an emphatic parliamentary majority in an election that opponents said was marred by large-scale fraud. read more

"Special words of thanks, of course, I want to address to the citizens of Russia, to thank you for your trust, dear friends," Putin said on state television.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

