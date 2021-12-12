Putin told Biden he'd like to meet in person, Kremlin says - RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting at his residence outside Moscow, Russia December 10, 2021. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden that he would "really want" to meet him in person when they spoke by video conference earlier this month, RIA quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Sunday.

But Putin had no particular grounds for optimism after speaking to Biden because of continued, and very serious, conceptual differences between Russia and the United States, Peskov said, according to RIA.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Gareth Jones

