Putin urges business leaders to build new Russian economy

Russia's President Putin and Syria's President Assad meet in Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 15, 2023. Sputnik/Vladimir Gerdo/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, March 16 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called on Russia's billionaires and business elite to invest in new technology, production facilities and enterprises to help Russia overcome what he said were Western attempts to destroy its economy.

Putin said Russia had so far defied those Western attempts, and that Western firms that had decided to stay in Russia rather than flee in a corporate exodus last year had made a smart decision.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next