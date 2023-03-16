Putin urges business leaders to build new Russian economy















MOSCOW, March 16 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called on Russia's billionaires and business elite to invest in new technology, production facilities and enterprises to help Russia overcome what he said were Western attempts to destroy its economy.

Putin said Russia had so far defied those Western attempts, and that Western firms that had decided to stay in Russia rather than flee in a corporate exodus last year had made a smart decision.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.