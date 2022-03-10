1 minute read
Putin warns of higher global food prices if export restrictions applied
March 10 (Reuters) - Global food prices will rise further if western nations intensify economic pressure on Russia, a major global fertilizer producer, President Vladimir Putin said.
Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev told a governmental meeting chaired by Putin that Russian food security was ensured and that Moscow would continue to service its export obligations for global agriculture markets.
