Putin warns of higher global food prices if export restrictions applied

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with the head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander Shokhin in Moscow, Russia March 2, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via

March 10 (Reuters) - Global food prices will rise further if western nations intensify economic pressure on Russia, a major global fertilizer producer, President Vladimir Putin said.

Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev told a governmental meeting chaired by Putin that Russian food security was ensured and that Moscow would continue to service its export obligations for global agriculture markets.

