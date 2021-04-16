Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

WorldPutin weighs counter-sanctions against United States - RIA cites Kremlin

Reuters
1 minute read

President Vladimir Putin discussed retaliatory sanctions against the United States on Friday with Russia's security council after Washington hit Moscow with an array of punitive measures, the RIA news agency quoted the Kremlin as saying.

The U.S. government on Thursday blacklisted Russian companies, expelled Russian diplomats and barred U.S. banks from buying sovereign bonds from Russia's central bank, national wealth fund and Finance Ministry. read more

The Kremlin said earlier on Friday that Moscow was mulling its response.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

World

World · 1:40 PM UTCAnalysis: U.S. announcement of pullout from Afghanistan undermines chances of peace

U.S. President Joe Biden's announced pullout of troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 has jeopardised Washington's push for peace with Taliban Islamists and increased the chances of an upsurge in violence, sources say.

WorldPutin to decide on counter sanctions against Washington, says Kremlin
WorldHong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai gets 14 months in prison for unauthorised assembly
WorldBiden to welcome Japan’s Suga as first guest and key ally in China strategy
WorldOpponents of Myanmar coup form unity government, aim for 'federal democracy'