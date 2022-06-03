Putin will discuss world food crisis with head of African Union - Kremlin

Senegal's President Macky Sall speaks at a news conference on the second day of a European Union (EU) African Union (AU) summit at The European Council Building in Brussels, Belgium February 18, 2022. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

June 3 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the growing world food crisis with the chairman of the African Union on Friday and give him an "exhaustive" explanation of what is really happening with Ukrainian grain, the Kremlin said.

Putin will meet Senegalese President Macky Sall, chairman of the AU, in Sochi later on Friday.

Reporting by Reuters

