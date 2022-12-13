Putin, Xi to hold talks by year-end - Vedomosti















Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will hold talks to discuss the events of 2022 in late December, the Russian business daily Vedomosti reported on Tuesday.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's spokesman, told the newspaper that the date and the agenda of the meeting are already known, but an official announcement will come later.

The newspaper, citing an unnamed source close to the Russian presidential administration said that it is unlikely that the meeting will be face-to-face.

"Details are being worked out," the source told Vedomosti.

Russia has moved closer to China since sending its armed forces into Ukraine in February.

Reporting by Reuters; Writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; editing by Guy Faulconbridge











