Putin, Xi set to meet on Thursday in Samarkand

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China February 4, 2022. Sputnik/Aleksey Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan early on Thursday afternoon, a schedule distributed by the Russian delegation to media showed.

The two leaders are in Samarkand to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional security group. They will also hold a three-way meeting with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on Thursday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.