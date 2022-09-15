1 minute read
Putin, Xi set to meet on Thursday in Samarkand
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan early on Thursday afternoon, a schedule distributed by the Russian delegation to media showed.
The two leaders are in Samarkand to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional security group. They will also hold a three-way meeting with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on Thursday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.