Putin's forces are increasingly hitting civilian population, Germany says

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speaks during the 11th emergency special session of the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

BERLIN, March 4 (Reuters) - Russian forces in Ukraine are increasingly targeting the civilian population, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday ahead of a meeting with her EU counterparts.

"It is clear to see that this war of aggression by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is targeting the civilian population with the most brutal rigor," she told reporters in Brussels.

