Putin's invasion of Ukraine is of 'most depraved sort' -Pentagon

U.S. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks with reporters in Poland near the Ukraine border, April 24, 2022. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - Pentagon spokesman John Kirby on Friday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of depravity and brutality in his two-month old invasion of Ukraine.

"It's brutality of the coldest and the most depraved sort," Kirby told reporters.

"I don't think we fully appreciated the degree to which he would visit that kind of violence and cruelty and as I said depravity, on innocent people, on non-combatants, on civilians, with such utter disregard for the lives he was taking," he said.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali Editing by Chris Reese

