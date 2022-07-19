Putin’s Iran trip shows how isolated Russia has become - White House

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference following the Astana Process summit in Tehran, Iran July 19, 2022. Sputnik/Grigory Sysoev/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to Iran this week shows how Russia has become isolated in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, John Kirby, the White House's chief National Security Council spokesman, told reporters on Tuesday.

Putin had talks with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Iran on Tuesday, the Kremlin leader's first trip outside the former Soviet Union since Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

The United States last week said it has information that shows Iran is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred drones, including some that are weapons capable, and that Tehran is preparing to train Russian forces to use them. Iran's foreign minister denied that.

Kirby said on Tuesday that there is no indication yet that Iran has given drones to Russia.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Nandita Bose and Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.