Qatar following escalation in Ukraine with 'grave concern' -Al Jazeera

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani meets with the Iranian president (not pictured) in Tehran, Iran, January 27, 2022. Iranian Presidency Office/Handout via REUTERS

DOHA, March 10 (Reuters) - Qatar is following the military escalation in Ukraine with "grave concern", the foreign minister said on Thursday in remarks carried by Qatar's Al Jazeera television network, adding that dialogue and diplomacy are necessary to resolve the crisis.

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy Writing by Nadine Awadalla Editing by David Goodman

