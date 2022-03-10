1 minute read
Qatar following escalation in Ukraine with 'grave concern' -Al Jazeera
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
DOHA, March 10 (Reuters) - Qatar is following the military escalation in Ukraine with "grave concern", the foreign minister said on Thursday in remarks carried by Qatar's Al Jazeera television network, adding that dialogue and diplomacy are necessary to resolve the crisis.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Lilian Wagdy Writing by Nadine Awadalla Editing by David Goodman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.