1 minute read
Qatar's Emir receives letter from Russia's Putin stressing bilateral relations - state news agency
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
DOHA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday concerning ways to support and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries as well as issues of mutual interest, the Qatari state news agency said.
Putin's letter was delivered to al-Thani by the Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov, who is currently in Doha attending a gas exporters conference.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Catherine Evans
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.