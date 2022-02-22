Qatar's Emir receives letter from Russia's Putin stressing bilateral relations - state news agency

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani makes a statement while holding a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

DOHA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday concerning ways to support and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries as well as issues of mutual interest, the Qatari state news agency said.

Putin's letter was delivered to al-Thani by the Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov, who is currently in Doha attending a gas exporters conference.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Catherine Evans

