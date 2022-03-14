Qatar's foreign minister discusses Iran nuclear talks with Lavrov during Moscow visit

Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani attends a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool

DUBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - Qatar's foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Monday he had discussed the Iran nuclear talks now underway in Vienna with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov during a visit to Moscow.

Sheikh Mohammed, who spoke from the Russian capital in a televised press conference, did not provide further details.

Reporting by Nadine Awadalla, Ghaida Ghantous and Riham Alkoussa Editing by Gareth Jones

