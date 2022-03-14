1 minute read
Qatar's foreign minister discusses Iran nuclear talks with Lavrov during Moscow visit
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
DUBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - Qatar's foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Monday he had discussed the Iran nuclear talks now underway in Vienna with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov during a visit to Moscow.
Sheikh Mohammed, who spoke from the Russian capital in a televised press conference, did not provide further details.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Nadine Awadalla, Ghaida Ghantous and Riham Alkoussa Editing by Gareth Jones
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.