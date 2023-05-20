Quad leaders pledge to uphold peace and stability in Indo-Pacific region















HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 20 (Reuters) - The United States, Australia, India and Japan, a group known as Quad, on Saturday pledged to uphold peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and "oppose unilateral actions seeking change in status quo by force", they said in a statement.

They also expressed a "serious concern at the militarisation of disputed features, efforts to disrupt other countries' offshore resource exploitation activities", the statement added.

