Quad leaders pledge to uphold peace and stability in Indo-Pacific region

G7 Summit in Hiroshima
U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a Quad Leaders' meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, May 20, 2023, in Hiroshima, Japan. Kenny Holston/Pool via REUTERS

HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 20 (Reuters) - The United States, Australia, India and Japan, a group known as Quad, on Saturday pledged to uphold peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and "oppose unilateral actions seeking change in status quo by force", they said in a statement.

They also expressed a "serious concern at the militarisation of disputed features, efforts to disrupt other countries' offshore resource exploitation activities", the statement added.

