Skip to main content

World

Queen Elizabeth says prayers for victims and survivors of 9/11

1 minute read

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, known as the Earl of Strathearn in Scotland, (not pictured) arrive for a visit to AG Barr's factory, where the Irn-Bru drink is manufactured, as part of her traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week, in Cumbernauld, Scotland, Britain June 28, 2021. Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth said on Saturday that her prayers remained with the victims and survivors of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States and paid tribute to the communities that joined together to rebuild after the devastation.

"My thoughts and prayers — and those of my family and the entire nation — remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty," the queen said in a message to U.S. President Joe Biden.

"My visit to the site of the World Trade Center in 2010 is held fast in my memory," Elizabeth said.

"It reminds me that as we honour those from many nations, faiths and backgrounds who lost their lives, we also pay tribute to the resilience and determination of the communities who joined together to rebuild."

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 12:14 AM UTC

Lebanon agrees new government to tackle economic collapse

Lebanese leaders agreed a new government led by Sunni Muslim tycoon Najib Mikati on Friday after a year of feuding over cabinet seats that has exacerbated a devastating economic collapse, opening the way to a resumption of talks with the IMF.

World
'Ms Nord Stream 2?': Germany's Merkel makes difficult last visit to Poland
World
Israel catches two more escaped Palestinian militants, police say
World
Taliban have their work cut out to win hearts and minds in Kabul
World
White House says Biden, Xi discussed origins of COVID probe