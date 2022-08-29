Radiation levels normal at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant following Ukrainian missile strike - Russian-backed officials

A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russian-installed officials in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia said radiation levels at the region's nuclear power plant were normal and the situation there was under control, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

The plants Russian-installed administration earlier said a Ukrainian artillery strike had punched a hole in the roof of a building used to store reactor fuel at the site.

Russia and Ukraine have been trading accusations over the attacks on the area around the plant

