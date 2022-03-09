1 minute read
Radiation levels at occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant are normal - Ukraine's Energoatom
KOSICE, Slovakia, March 9 (Reuters) - Radiation levels around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are normal while repairs are being carried out on a block damaged by fighting with Russian troops, Petro Kotin, the head of state nuclear firm Energoatom, said on Wednesday.
The plant, the largest of its kind in Europe, was seized by Russian forces last week.
Reporting by Max Hunder, Writing byAlessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.