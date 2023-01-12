Reuters Daily Briefing















House Republicans vote to go after Biden's Justice Department, fighting rages over Ukraine's Soledar, and the WHO urges travelers to wear masks as a new COVID variant spreads

U.S. News

An aircraft approaches to land at Miami International Airport after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it had slowed the volume of airplane traffic over Florida due to an air traffic computer issue, in Miami, Florida, U.S. January 2, 2023. REUTERS/Marco Bello

is leading to delays at airports across the country due to 'ground stops', Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said. More than 760 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the United States, flight tracking website FlightAware showed.

Republicans controlling the U.S. House of Representatives into what they term President Joe Biden's weaponization of the federal government, but Democrats branded it a partisan fishing expedition.

They also command powerful fundraising machines powered by small-dollar donations. The House of Representatives Republicans who tried to block Kevin McCarthy's leadership bid last week They also command powerful fundraising machines powered by small-dollar donations.

that classified documents were found in a think-tank office he once used and said he and his team are cooperating fully with a review into what happened.

The latest Pacific storm unleashed , knocking out power and turning city streets into rivers as mudslides cut off highways and entire communities faced evacuation orders.

World News

A tank fires a round, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, in this screen grab released on January 8, 2023 and obtained from a social media video by Reuters on January 10, 2023. State Border Guard Service Of Ukraine/via REUTERS/File Photo

over the town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine - a stepping stone in Moscow's push to capture the entire Donbas region - with the Russians appearing to have the upper hand. Germany's foreign minister near the Russian border, promising more weapons as well as "concrete offers" to help Ukraine join the European Union.

for South Korean and Japanese nationals, in an escalating diplomatic spat over COVID-19 curbs. Countries should consider recommending that passengers , given the rapid spread of the latest Omicron subvariant, World Health Organization officials said.

the arrest of the capital's most recent public security chief after supporters of right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro led a rampage through government buildings. , Bolsonaro's justice minister from 2021 to 2022, took a job as Brasilia security chief after leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office on January 1.

at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris, leaving one with serious injuries, before being shot by off-duty police officers, authorities said.

Australian Cardinal George Pell, a leading Roman Catholic conservative and former top Vatican official who was acquitted in 2020 of sexual abuse accusations, . Pell was a polarizing figure in the two decades that he dominated the Australian Catholic hierarchy.

Business & Markets

Customers line up outside store of the Uniqlo fast fashion retailer to attend its opening in the Sanlitun shopping district on a polluted day in Beijing, China, November 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

to levels teetering on the brink of recession for many countries as the impact of central bank rate hikes intensifies, Russia's war in Ukraine continues, and the world's major economic engines sputter.

by as much as 40%, a clear sign that Japan's rock-bottom salaries may be starting to budge after decades of deflation and cost-cutting.

on whether they will keep their jobs, as the U.S. investment bank begins a sweeping cost-cutting drive that could see its 49,000-strong global workforce shrink by thousands.

and deliveries in 2022 but trailed Airbus for the fourth straight year as its European rival trounced the U.S. manufacturer more than tenfold in the Chinese market.

LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault at his luxury goods empire, tightening his family's grip with the appointment of his daughter Delphine to lead Christian Dior, and naming a new boss for Louis Vuitton.

, flying in trainers from overseas, and contemplating ideas like buying roofing and electric repair shops just to hire their workers as firms try to overcome a labor shortage that threatens to derail Biden's climate change agenda.

And Finally

Steven Spielberg poses with his awards for Best Director in a Motion Picture and Best Picture Drama for "The Fabelmans" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

