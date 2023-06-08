Reuters Newsmaker featuring Holly O’Neill, President of Retail Banking at Bank of America















This Reuters Newsmaker featuring Bank of America President of Retail Banking, Holly O’Neill took place on May 31, 2023.

BofA is the second-largest U.S. lender by assets and serves about 68 million consumer and small business clients.

O’Neill joined Bank of America in 1996 as a credit analyst in its corporate and investment bank, later serving as chief operating officer for its wealth management and private banking units.

In this interview, Reuters U.S. Finance Editor Lananh Nguyen leads a discussion with her about U.S. consumer finances and the banking industry in its most tumultuous period since the 2008 financial crisis.

Speakers Holly O’Neill President, Retail Banking, Bank of America

Lananh Nguyen U.S. Finance Editor, Reuters











