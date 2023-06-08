













This Reuters Newsmaker featuring Pfizer Chief Executive, Albert Bourla took place on May 11, 2023.

Pfizer, one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, is coming off two years of enormous success as the world’s largest supplier of COVID-19 vaccines and the most successful anti-viral therapeutic on the market.

With billions of profits in hand, Bourla, a 30-year Pfizer veteran and CEO since 2019, has scoped out new territory in the cancer sector with its $43 billion acquisition of Seagen.

In this interview, Reuters Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni discuss Pfizer’s next era with Bourla, as the company turns to launching new treatments while balancing the world’s call for better access to medicines with its promise of profits for shareholders.

