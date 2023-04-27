Reuters Newsmaker with Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari















This Reuters Newsmaker featuring Ferrari CEO, Benedetto Vigna took place on March 27, 2023.

With a market capitalisation of 50 billion euros, Ferrari is one of the world's best-known luxury sports carmakers and was rated by Brand Finance last year as Europe's strongest marque.

Vigna, who took Ferrari's helm in 2021 after 26 years at chipmaker STMicroelectronics, is steering the group into a new era of cleaner and electric mobility while maintaining exclusivity and technological leadership.

Speakers Lisa Jucca European Business Editor, Reuters Breakingviews

Benedetto Vigna CEO, Ferrari

Lisa Jucca, European Business Editor for Reuters Breakingviews, discusses with him the opportunities of expanding the Italian brand's appeal in new markets and the challenges of navigating supply chain and trade risks in a shifting geopolitical environment.











