Reuters Newsmaker with Dirk Van de Put, CEO of Mondelēz International















This Reuters Newsmaker featuring Mondelēz International CEO, Dirk Van de Put took place on November 8, 2022.

Speakers Jessica DiNapoli U.S. Consumer Products Correspondent, Reuters

Dirk Van de Put CEO, Mondelēz International

Having led the maker of Milka chocolate for five years, Van de Put discusses how Mondelez is navigating soaring costs, the spectre of recession, and changing consumer tastes. He also looks back on how Mondelez has fared in the 10 years since it separated from Kraft Foods Inc, now Kraft Heinz Co.

In conversation with U.S. consumer products correspondent Jessica DiNapoli, Van de Put details Mondelez’s ambitions to become the world’s top chocolate maker, its strategies in emerging markets, and how he is leading in times of war and uncertainty.











