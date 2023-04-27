Reuters Newsmaker with Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO















This Reuters Newsmaker featuring NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg took place on September 21, 2022.

Stoltenberg, the former Norway Prime Minister who has headed up the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) since October 2014, has long been a strong supporter of greater global and transatlantic cooperation.

Speakers Jens Stoltenberg Secretary General, NATO

Alessandra Galloni Editor-In-Chief, Reuters

In a conversation with Reuters Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Stoltenberg discusses the latest developments in the war in Ukraine, which he has called the most dangerous situation in Europe since World War Two, and the future of NATO as a fast-changing geopolitical landscape raises new threats for the decades-old defense and security alliance.

Get updates on future Reuters Newsmakers Subscribe now











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.