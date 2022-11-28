Reuters NEXT Global Virtual Broadcast
On Nov 30 - Dec 1, Reuters NEXT will convene world leaders, innovators, CEOs, and policy makers to dissect the crucial challenges facing our world today and find the solutions to power a better tomorrow.
Join the global conversation #ReutersNEXT
Put your question to the speakers via Slido
View the full program for Reuters NEXT
Live event broadcast timings:
30 November, 2022
- 6am - 11.30am GMT
- 2pm – 11pm GMT
1 December, 2022
- 6am - 11.30am GMT
- 2pm – 8pm GMT
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.