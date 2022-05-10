Slideshow: Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for coverage of COVID in India

A 'Naga Sadhu,' or Hindu holy man, places a mask across his face before entering the Ganges river during the traditional Shahi Snan, or royal dip, at the Kumbh Mela festival in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. As COVID-19 cases and deaths exploded in India in April and May, hospitals ran so short of oxygen that many patients suffocated. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui. Pulitzer Prize Winner for Feature Photography

A team of Reuters photographers, including the late Danish Siddiqui who was killed last July while on assignment covering the war in Afghanistan, won the Pulitzer Prize in feature photography for coverage of the coronavirus pandemic's toll in India.

Reuters won for "images of COVID's toll in India that balanced intimacy and devastation," Pulitzer Prize Administrator Marjorie Miller said.

Along with Siddiqui, Reuters photographers Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo and Amit Dave were also honored.

"A world largely preoccupied with its own suffering was jolted awake to the scale of India's outbreak after Reuters photographers documented it," Reuters Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni said in a statement.

"To have Danish's incredible work honored in this way is a tribute to the enduring mark he has left on the world of photojournalism," Galloni said of Siddiqui, who was also part of the Reuters photography team to win the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for feature photography for documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis.

The Pulitzer was the 10th for Reuters, a unit of Thomson Reuters, and the seventh in the last five years.

Reuters was also named as a feature photography finalist for images of climate change around the world.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.