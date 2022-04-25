Rheinmetall seeks permit to export Leopard tanks to Ukraine

The logo of German defence and automotive group Rheinmetall is seen at the building of Rheinmetall Air Defence AG in Zurich, Switzerland February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BERLIN, April 25 (Reuters) - German defence company Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE) has requested government approval to export 88 Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine, German newspaper Die Welt wrote on Monday citing documents.

A Rheinmetall spokesman declined to comment on the report.

Earlier on Monday a defence source told Reuters that Rheinmetall had also sought a license to export 100 old Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. read more

