Russia accuses Ukraine of thwarting humanitarian corridors - Ifax

People board an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv, at Kyiv central train station, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry accused Ukraine on Monday of not complying with agreements to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians, Interfax news agency reported.

Russia announced new "humanitarian corridors" earlier on Monday to transport Ukrainians trapped under its bombardment - to Russia itself and its ally Belarus, a move immediately denounced by Kyiv as an immoral stunt. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.