Russia's foreign ministry on Monday accused the United States of surpassing a limit imposed by the New START nuclear arms control treaty and said the number of Washington's launchers and bombers was above the limit by 101 units.

Russia and Washington agreed to extend the New START treaty earlier this year. It is a cornerstone of global arms control and limits the numbers of strategic nuclear warheads, missiles and bombers that Russia and the United States can deploy.

