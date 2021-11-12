Russia accuses U.S. military of 'aggressive' action in Black Sea region -Ifax

MOSCOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Russian defence ministry said on Friday that U.S. military activity in the Black Sea region was aggressive and posed a threat to regional and strategic stability, the Interfax news agency reported.

The ministry added that it had detected six NATO reconnaissance flights over the Black Sea in the past 24 hours.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Alison Williams

